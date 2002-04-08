NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Edison International (“Edison”) (: EIX) breached their fiduciary duties to Edison and its shareholders. If you are an Edison shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Edison’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Edison in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Edison, and whether Edison and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 2, 2022, a jury awarded more than $460 million, including $440 million in punitive damages, to two former workers at Southern California Edison, a subsidiary of Edison. The workers claimed they were retaliated against for reporting sexual and racial harassment.

What You Can Do

If you are an Edison shareholder, you may have legal claims against Edison’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

(844) 818-6982

[email protected]