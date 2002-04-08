NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus”) ( CVET) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout with funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and TPG Capital (“TPG”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Covetrus’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Covetrus for the benefit of Covetrus’s shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by funds affiliated with CD&R and TPG, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Covetrus’s shareholders, and whether Covetrus’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 25, 2022, Covetrus announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by funds affiliated with CD&R and TPG for $21.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4 billion.

If you are a Covetrus shareholder, you may have legal claims against Covetrus's directors.

