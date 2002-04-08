Southfield, MI, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (“Sun” or the “Company”) (: SUI), a Real Estate Investment Trust, recently released its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report for 2021, which exhibited the implementation of numerous initiatives, policies and procedures across ESG.

In addition, as part of the Company’s unwavering commitment in these areas, within the last three weeks, Sun proudly joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices (“UN Global Compact”). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

“As we grow, we view our responsibility and stewardship to the environment, as well as to our team members, communities, and all stakeholders, with a stronger resolve than ever,” said Sun Chairman and CEO Gary Shiffman. “We recognize that our team members and culture are the foundation to our success, and we demonstrate our value for their contributions by investing in various programs and benefits. We are proud of our many accomplishments and excited about Sun’s future.”

Over the past year, Sun engaged executive leadership to develop a corporate sustainability strategy which is integrated within the larger corporate vision and framework. In 2021, the ESG Steering Committee was established to align initiatives and actions addressing and managing material issues. This committee meets quarterly to establish strategies related to these issues, discuss progress of initiatives, and ensure cross-functional collaboration.

Advancements made by the Company in the ESG space over the last year occurred at the Company’s main offices in Southfield, Michigan as well as its manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The highlights of this progress included the following:

Through Sun University, advanced training and educational opportunities for all team members

Launching of IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility) Council

Support of more than 115 non-profit organizations in the U.S. and Canada, which included more than 5,600 volunteer hours by Sun team members

Company-wide commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental performance of the properties within the Sun portfolio

Sun’s full ESG Report for 2021 can be found here, on the Sun Communities website – www.suncommunities.com.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a publicly traded company which, as of March 31, 2022, owns, operates and has an interest in 603 developed manufactured home, RV and marina properties, comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 U.S. states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sun Communities is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI.