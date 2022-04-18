NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of General Mills, Inc. (“General Mills”) (: GIS) breached their fiduciary duties to General Mills and its shareholders. If you are a General Mills shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of General Mills’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage General Mills in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to General Mills, and whether General Mills and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 18, 2022, the New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was investigating reports that thousands of people had become ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal. According to the article, the FDA stated that its own reporting system had received more than 100 submissions related to Lucky Charms in 2022 thus far.

