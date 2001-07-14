Chase launched a new website to help consumers learn about, find and purchase electric and hybrid vehicles.

The high-voltage Electric+Vehicle+%28EV%29+Education+Center provides content, tools and frequently-asked questions from Chase and other experts about the upfront and ongoing cost of EV ownership as well as information about charging, battery range and maintenance. The interactive website serves consumers, dealers, automotive manufacturers and employees as they navigate the evolving world of electric driving – and Chase will continue to power up the site with new details and advice.

“The electric vehicle movement is here, and our customers are excited about all the options out there,” said Jamie Jones, General Manager of Luxury & Electric Brands. “Chase is committed to bringing another valuable resource to consumers through the launch of this Education Center. We’re here to provide them with the information, tools and financing to get them into a hybrid or electric vehicle they’ll love.”

This Education Center continues JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to advance a sustainable and inclusive economy by helping clients transition to a low-carbon world, supporting the development and scaling of green technologies, and minimizing the environmental impact of its own operations. Earlier this year, Chase announced it will pilot public+fast-charging+stations at 50 bank branches and install solar panels at 400 branches and 125 carports across the United States.

Chase has financed electric vehicles since 2018 when Jaguar Land Rover introduced the I-PACE. Chase is also the private label financer for EV manufacturer Rivian and recently entered a strategic agreement to be Fisker’s U.S. consumer financing provider.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $4 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005218/en/