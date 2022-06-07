Somerset Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

131 N CENTER AVENUE - PO BOX 1330 SOMERSET, PA 15501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $228.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.20%), AAPL(4.15%), and NEE(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Somerset Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 24,667 shares in NYSE:CHWY, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.2 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Chewy Inc traded for a price of $39.26 per share and a market cap of $16.60Bil. The stock has returned -49.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chewy Inc has a price-book ratio of 294.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -539.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Somerset Trust Co bought 1 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 2. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472090.

On 07/06/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $410269.01 per share and a market cap of $603.83Bil. The stock has returned -1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Somerset Trust Co bought 3,357 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 8,247. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/06/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $82.2475 per share and a market cap of $344.18Bil. The stock has returned 39.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 67.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 9,031-share investment in NYSE:DEI. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.97 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Douglas Emmett Inc traded for a price of $22.88 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned -27.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Douglas Emmett Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,222 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.71 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $213.47 per share and a market cap of $13.63Bil. The stock has returned -47.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

