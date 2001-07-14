Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results via Webcast

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 10, 2022.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com%2Finvestors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

