The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 10, 2022.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com%2Finvestors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005551/en/