The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today its now accepting applications through September 30, 2022 for the Workforce Readiness grant program.

The Workforce Readiness grant, part of the Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, supports projects or programs focused on general career readiness, financial and business literacy, mentoring, life skills and more. Eligible organizations can apply through September 30, here.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program supports impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “The Workforce Readiness grant will fund efforts focused on positive youth development and preparing future leaders of tomorrow.”

The Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Within these pillars, three grant opportunities will be available to eligible non-profit organizations throughout the year. Each grant cycle will be open for approximately 90 days. The next grant opportunity focused on STEM Education will launch in October 2022.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested more than $9 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that are important to our employees and positively impacting our communities.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005683/en/