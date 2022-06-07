Capital Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 560 stocks valued at a total of $3.02Bil. The top holdings were DGRO(9.15%), ANGL(2.85%), and SMDV(2.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,258,861 shares in NAS:IBTF, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.98 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.005 per share and a market cap of $97.22Mil. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC bought 1,231,770 shares of NAS:IBTE for a total holding of 1,548,406. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.46.

On 07/06/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.413 per share and a market cap of $255.24Mil. The stock has returned -4.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,254,780 shares in NAS:IBTG, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.57 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $23.6255 per share and a market cap of $106.33Mil. The stock has returned -6.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDP by 1,231,929 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 07/06/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.76 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDQ by 1,233,290 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.86.

On 07/06/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.7919 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

