TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2018, which ended on 2018-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

755 E. MULBERRY, STE 400 SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(3.67%), AAPL(3.36%), and JPM(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 359,325 shares in NYSE:GEL, giving the stock a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.74 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Genesis Energy LP traded for a price of $8.06 per share and a market cap of $986.76Mil. The stock has returned -26.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genesis Energy LP has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TRUST CO bought 0 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 171,346. The trade had a 4.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04.

On 07/06/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $82.2475 per share and a market cap of $344.18Bil. The stock has returned 39.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 67.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 47,176 shares in NYSE:GE, giving the stock a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.45 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $61.19 per share and a market cap of $67.26Bil. The stock has returned -41.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TRUST CO bought 0 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 304,656. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.58.

On 07/06/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.3004 per share and a market cap of $2,301.53Bil. The stock has returned 1.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 34.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 0-share investment in NYSE:CB. Previously, the stock had a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.26 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $193.1 per share and a market cap of $81.68Bil. The stock has returned 21.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.