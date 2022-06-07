Enterprise Bank & Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(10.83%), IJH(6.21%), and VNQ(5.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 127,307 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.02 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $85.12 per share and a market cap of $21.83Bil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

The guru established a new position worth 60,720 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.9 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.89 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought 64,502 shares of ARCA:GUNR for a total holding of 266,765. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 07/06/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $37.51 per share and a market cap of $7.14Bil. The stock has returned 2.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

The guru sold out of their 31,022-share investment in ARCA:BIV. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.18 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.09 per share and a market cap of $12.17Bil. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 23,124-share investment in ARCA:XBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.895 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned -40.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

