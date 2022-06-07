IMPACTfolio, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

44 COOK STREET DENVER, CO 80206

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGD(16.19%), EUSB(13.95%), and ESGU(13.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IMPACTfolio, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 411,380-share investment in ARCA:CHGX. Previously, the stock had a 9.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.47 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, AXS Change Finance ESG ETF traded for a price of $26.57 per share and a market cap of $96.33Mil. The stock has returned -19.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.59.

IMPACTfolio, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 55,725 shares. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/06/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.955 per share and a market cap of $29.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 91,018 shares in BATS:SMB, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.91 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, VanEck Short Muni ETF traded for a price of $17.085 per share and a market cap of $375.87Mil. The stock has returned -4.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, IMPACTfolio, LLC bought 29,854 shares of ARCA:EUSB for a total holding of 336,441. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.49.

On 07/06/2022, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $44.17 per share and a market cap of $817.24Mil. The stock has returned -9.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, IMPACTfolio, LLC bought 30,004 shares of BATS:NUSC for a total holding of 232,637. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.03.

On 07/06/2022, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $33.0873 per share and a market cap of $914.15Mil. The stock has returned -20.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

