FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $81.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(8.05%), AAPL(5.34%), and IJH(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST bought 5,174 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 25,383. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/06/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $82.2475 per share and a market cap of $344.18Bil. The stock has returned 39.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 67.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 957 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/06/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $383.4891 per share and a market cap of $281.30Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 4,330 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.41.

On 07/06/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $71.505 per share and a market cap of $75.82Bil. The stock has returned 19.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 4,624 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.01.

On 07/06/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $76.1401 per share and a market cap of $45.46Bil. The stock has returned 28.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 94-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2361.46 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2275.59 per share and a market cap of $1,499.88Bil. The stock has returned -9.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

