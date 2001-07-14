MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today it will release its results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, before the market opens. A copy of the earnings release, as well as an earnings presentation and a quarterly update, will be made available on MSCI's Investor Relations website.

MSCI's senior management will review the second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event via webcast, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations or to join via telephone, please register yourself at https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including a dial-in number and a unique participant pin that can be used to access the call. The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through MSCI's Investor Relations website.

An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on MSCI's Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

