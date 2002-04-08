DENVER, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce ( EVCM), a leading provider of vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for the service economy, announces that Shane Driggers has joined the EverCommerce senior leadership team as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).



As CHRO, Driggers will be a member of the EverCommerce executive team and lead the company’s human resources organization, guiding its global people strategy, including employee experiences, compensation and benefits, organizational design, talent acquisition, and talent development.

“I’m excited to take on this role at a time when we can positively impact the future of work for everyone at EverCommerce,” said Driggers. “It is a great opportunity to build upon the people-first culture at EverCommerce and provide our employees with the resources, experiences, and support they need to grow their careers.”

Driggers joined EverCommerce after two years with ServiceNow, where he led talent acquisition and people operations, and served as their interim CHRO. He also has experience driving large-scale complex change in multiple leadership roles in the technology industry, including at Rockwell Automation, Oracle and LinkedIn. Driggers will report to EverCommerce founder, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Eric Remer.

“Our employees have always been our company’s greatest asset, so we are excited to bring on a seasoned leader like Shane to help us effectively scale and expand the solid foundation of our People Experience organization,” said Eric Remer, CEO of EverCommerce. “As the talent landscape continues to shift, Shane’s expertise will enable us to attract, retain, develop, and celebrate our people, empowering all employees to be the best versions of themselves.”



Driggers has been a leader in human resources for more than two decades and brings a track record of success in building and scaling multinational human resource teams that support employees across the globe. He has extensive experience in leading talent acquisition, organizational effectiveness, talent management, operations, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).

