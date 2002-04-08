CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, the Verizon Frontline Response Team deployed in support of first responders battling the Blue Lakes Fire, a blaze which has burned more than 2,000 acres in northern Michigan.

With multiple state and local public safety agencies combating the wildfire in a remote area of the state, the Verizon Frontline Response Team was called on by Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources to provide mission-critical communications capabilities at two incident command posts/basecamps.



The Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) the team was able to quickly deliver to and deploy at basecamps helped enhance the situational awareness of the firefighters and public safety agencies on site by providing the connectivity necessary to map the fire in near-real time.



“This live fire mapping helps give first responders a better understanding of where the fire has spread and provides a clearer operational picture, allowing firefighters to more safely and efficiently target their response efforts,” said Cory Davis, Verizon Frontline’s Director of Public Safety Operations. “We take great pride in supporting first responders on the front lines by providing connectivity that can help deliver capabilities like this when and where they’re needed most.”



The assets deployed by the Verizon Frontline Response Team will remain on site in support of the public safety agencies fighting the Blue Lakes Fire as long as there is a need.



This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.



The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

