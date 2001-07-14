Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 21, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT.

A news release outlining second quarter results will be distributed after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or 1-646-904-5544 using access code 849925, or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont+Industries+2Q+2022+Earnings+Conference+Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. Please use access code 917263. The replay will be available through 5:00 p.m. CDT on July 28, 2022.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

