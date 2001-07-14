DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its membership in the Corporate Council of the Pediatric+Dermatology+Research+Alliance (PeDRA). PeDRA is a nonprofit research network with the mission to create, inspire and sustain research to prevent, treat and cure childhood skin disease by bringing together pediatric dermatologists for organized studies and collaborative initiatives. With more than 600 members, PeDRA is accelerating research and advancing development of new treatments for children living with dermatologic diseases.

As a member of the PeDRA Corporate Council, DermTech will contribute to the development and expansion of PeDRA’s research infrastructure and serve as a valuable partner to PeDRA members. This aligns with the capabilities of DermTech Stratum™, a translational medicine service offering that enables non-invasive approaches to precision and personalized dermatology using biomarker platform technology and subsequent analysis.

"We are proud to join the PeDRA Corporate Council to help progress research and treatment options for children impacted by life-altering skin diseases,” said Michael Howell, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at DermTech. “By leveraging precision dermatology, we are providing a non-invasive way to improve how a variety of skin diseases are diagnosed and treated. We look forward to working with the PeDRA team and other like-minded Corporate Council members to advance this mission.”

DermTech’s membership comes ahead of the 2022 PeDRA Corporate Council Roundtable, taking place on July 8, 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titled “PeDRA’s Role in Consensus Guidelines and Best Practice Recommendations,” the event will focus on the development of guidelines and recommendations in pediatric dermatology. DermTech will also attend the 10th PeDRA Annual Conference, taking place from November 3 – 5, 2022 in Bethesda, Md., which is expected to bring more than 350 scientists, industry partners, patients and advocates together.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using its Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

