The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (“First Bancshares” or “the Company”), holding company for The First Bank (“The First”), announced today that it has received all required regulatory approvals for the consummation of its proposed acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc. (“BBI”), parent company of Beach Bank based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The proposed acquisition, originally announced on April 26, 2022, is anticipated to become effective on August 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the approval of the transaction by BBI’s shareholders at the special meeting of BBI shareholders on July 21, 2022.

The proposed acquisition will deepen The First’s presence in the Florida panhandle, while also providing an entry into the Tampa, Florida market. Upon the completion of the acquisition, Beach Bank will merge with and into The First Bank.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, The First Bank has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

