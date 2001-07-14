Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Trustmark Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results July 26 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call July 27

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after close of the market. Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 1899156.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 177 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

