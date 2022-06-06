PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported, as required by NASDAQ Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Sandeep Chalke, the company's new senior vice president, chief commercial officer. As a material inducement to Mr. Chalke joining the company, and in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Board approved granting Mr. Chalke (i) an award of 312,500 restricted stock units covering shares of the company's common stock, and (ii) a stock option to purchase 515,873 shares of the company's common stock, in each case effective as of May 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

25 percent of the restricted stock units subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on each yearly anniversary of the restricted stock unit award's grant date, subject to Mr. Chalke's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

The stock option award has a ten-year term and a per share exercise price of $2.08, representing the closing price of the company's common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on the stock option award's date of grant. Twenty-five percent of the shares subject to the option will vest on the first yearly anniversary of the option's grant date and an additional 1/48th of the aggregate number of shares subject to the option will vest each month thereafter, subject to Mr. Chalke's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

