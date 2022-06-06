Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GOODYEAR TO PARTICIPATE IN DEUTSCHE BANK'S GLOBAL AUTO INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 6, 2022

AKRON, Ohio, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) said today it will participate in a fireside chat during Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Emmanuel Rosner, lead autos & auto technology analyst at Deutsche Bank, will host Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

