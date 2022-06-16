PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS or "the Company") CEO David Lopez issued the following statement after the announcement of the United States Supreme Court decision siding with certain Tribes in Texas (the Tribes at issue are the Ysleta del Sur and Alabama and Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas, which operate the Speaking Rock and Naskila Gaming facilities, respectively) to allow bingo gaming on their Tribal lands, without regulatory oversight from the State of Texas. The Court's ruling on Wednesday determined that these Texas Tribes have the autonomy to regulate electronic bingo games on their lands, in compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act ("IGRA") like most other Tribes in America, regardless of the state's rules on bingo, which is permitted in the State of Texas. While the federal government agreed with the Tribes' position, the State of Texas did not.

"After an extremely long process in the judicial system, I would like to congratulate our Native American business partners and friends on their well-deserved win. This ruling makes it possible for these sovereign Tribes to gain economic freedom and confirms their rights as federally recognized Tribes. AGS stands by our Tribal operator partners as they look to exercise their rights and wish them success in current and future ventures as sovereign Tribes in the State of Texas. We are proud to support all our Native American partners throughout the country, and, in particular, these Tribes that have fought so hard and so long in pursuit of their economic freedom."

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

