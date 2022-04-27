Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on July 27, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2022.

Cisco_Logo.jpg

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on April 27, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

favicon.png?sn=SF80546&sd=2022-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301562179.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF80546&Transmission_Id=202206061730PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF80546&DateId=20220606
