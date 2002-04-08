MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & CYAD) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company plans to participate virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23 – 26, 2022.



The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 :00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

About Celyad Oncology SA

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the CYAD-101-002 trial, including the clinical hold, the timing and outcomes of additional data from Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of CYAD-211, safety and clinical activity of the product candidates in Celyad Oncology’s pipeline, Celyad Oncology’s financial condition and cash runway, and expected results of operations and business outlook. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty includes, without limitation: the timing, duration and outcome of the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b trial, Celyad Oncology’s ability to continue to access to the equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, our financial and operating results, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and global economic uncertainty, including with respect to geopolitical conditions and attendant sanctions resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, and subsequent filings and reports of Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

