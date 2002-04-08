WALTHAM, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. ( CINC) today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference taking place on May 23-26 virtually and in Miami, Florida, and at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference taking place on May 23-25 in New York, New York.



The presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will be available to conference registrants on-demand beginning Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM EST.

The live presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference will be on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:45 AM EST in New York, New York.

The CinCor management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during both events. Investors interested in meeting with CinCor at the conference should contact their respective H.C. Wainwright or UBS representatives.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat (CIN-107), a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About Baxdrostat (CIN-107)

Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 116 million hypertensive patients.