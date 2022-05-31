EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, before market open on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.



Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Conference ID: 5401071

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jJxZfmTz

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through June 7, 2022. To listen, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally and use the replay pin number 5401071.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us