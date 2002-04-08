TUCSON, Ariz., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. ( HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced its HTG EdgeSeq technology was highlighted in multiple scientific abstracts at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference held in Chicago, Illinois.



Abstracts were presented by HTG’s key biopharma customers and scientific collaborators from both the United States and Europe highlighting the unique features, benefits and results utilizing HTG’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq gene expression profiling (GEP) technology. Prominent among the research presented was the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP). The HTP, released for commercial use in August 2021, enables the capture of comprehensive and reliable human transcriptome data using a fraction of the sample typically required by other GEP methods.

“Despite excellent progress in treatment efficacy, it remains clear that the use of precision medicine enabled by gene expression profiling is critically needed to make further, meaningful reductions in cancer driven morbidity and mortality,” said John Lubniewski, CEO of HTG. “Cancer remains the world’s deadliest malady, and HTG remains dedicated to supporting cutting edge research efforts utilizing transcriptomics-enabled precision medicine.”

Abstracts presented at the 2022 ASCO conference showcasing the HTG EdgeSeq technology include:

“The number of posters highlighting our technology at this year’s ASCO conference is a testament to the utility of our technology,” continued Mr. Lubniewski. “We are proud to partner with such innovative research centers and will continue to seek out partners and collaborators who can use our technology to take science to new heights.”

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities and design benefits of HTP and HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies and our partnering and collaboration plans. Words such as “designed to,” “enables,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that HTP or our RNA platform and medicinal chemistry technologies may not perform as expected or provide the benefits that we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; the risk that we will not be able to establish successful collaborations for our technology; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

HTG Investor Contact:



Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: [email protected]