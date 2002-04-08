CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2022.



Shareholders approved the following:

Election of Directors: The incumbent seven directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.



Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Unallocated Options. The Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved for an additional three years.

Deferred Share Unit Plan. The Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan was approved for an additional three years.



Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 29, 2022 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld/

Against % of Votes

Withheld/

Against Election of the following Directors: George Liszicasz 27,014,666 95.94 % 1,142,058 4.06 % Charles Selby 25,508,634 90.60 % 2,648,090 9.40 % John Tilson 27,021,266 95.97 % 1,135,458 4.03 % Thomas E. Valentine 26,616,496 94.53 % 1,540,228 5.47 % Bruce G. Wilcox 26,145,634 92.86 % 2,011,090 7.14 % Frank Ingriselli 27,655,266 98.22 % 501,458 1.78 % Gerry Sheehan 25,513,734 90.61 % 2,642,990 9.39 % Appointment of Auditors 32,342,300 99.96 % 13,533 0.04 % Unallocated Options 26,583,636 94.41 % 1,573,088 5.59 % Deferred Share Unit Plan 26,987,706 95.85 % 1,169,018 4.15 %

