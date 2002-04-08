Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Immunovant to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on June 8, 2022

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. ( IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The company also plans to host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

Following prepared remarks, the call will include a live question-and-answer session for the investment community. To access the webcast and the presentation being shared on the call, please visit Immunovant’s website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events.

Participants may also dial in using the numbers provided below:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8470

An archived recording of the webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website for a limited time following its conclusion.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, we are boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. Our investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Contact:
Tom Dorney, MS, MBA
Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
Immunovant, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODU2Njg5MCM0OTY2NzgwIzUwMDA2OTUwOA==
Immunovant.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles