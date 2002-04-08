CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) ( HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Werewolf, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00AM ET on June 9 during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 8-10, 2022 in New York, NY.



A link to the live webcast will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance both WTX-124 and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

