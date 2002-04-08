ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. ( HMPT) (together with its subsidiaries, “Home Point Capital” or the “Company”), the parent entity of Home Point Financial Corporation (“Homepoint”), announced today that Mark Elbaum, Chief Financial Officer, and Lesley Alli, Chief Investor & Industry Relations Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website at investors.homepoint.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital is the parent company of Homepoint, one of the nation’s leading mortgage originators and servicers, putting people front and center of the homebuying and homeownership experience. The Company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 8,300 mortgage broker partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, “Homepoint” in KY, LA, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation, 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

