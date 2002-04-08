VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Ramelli. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Ramelli for his contributions to Wellbeing since accepting the role in late 2021. The Company expects to announce the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in the near future.



ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the Company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

