THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SPYR, INC. ( SPYR), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (Iot) for consumer use and large-scale applications and industries, today issued the following statements regarding recent promotional activity brought to the Company’s attention by OTC Markets. This press release is being issued at the request of OTC Markets.

On July 1, 2022, OTC Markets contacted the Company concerning email promotional activity regarding the Company’s common stock by two firms: Penny Picks and the Wolf of Penny Stocks. On January 11, 2022, the Company retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC to provide investor relations services. On January 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the engagement of Emerging Markets (https://www.accesswire.com/684461/SPYR-Technologies-Is-Pleased-To-Announce-Emerging-Markets-Consulting-LLC-EMC-Has-Been-Retained-To-Provide-InvestorPublic-Relations-Services). Upon inquiry, Emerging Markets separately retained Penny Picks and the Wolf of Penny Stocks. Concerning the email marketing identified by OTC Markets, the Company reviewed and approved only the factual content for accuracy against its previously authorized press releases. As to the factual statements made by Penny Picks or the Wolf of Penny Stocks in the example pieces, the Company believes that the facts stated were accurate. The Company has no direct or indirect knowledge of the effect, if any, that the marketing may have had on the trading of the Company’s common stock, although the volume of common shares traded increased on June 28 2022.

Except with respect to the Company’s review and approval of the factual content in the email pieces, and after inquiry of management, no directors, officers, control persons, or any controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the company’s securities), have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities. Emerging Markets separately retained Penny Picks and the Wolf of Penny Stocks. Further, the Company independently confirmed that no Company officer, director, or third-party service provider, has sold any Company securities during the previous 90 days.

During the past 12 months, the Company retained IRTH Communications, LLC, Investor Business Network, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC, and Integrity Media, Inc. to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services including for the promotion of the Company or its securities.

In order to finance its operations, the Company has entered into convertible notes. The Company disclosed these notes in its most recent Commission filing on Form 10-K, on pages 29-30, which may be accessed at the Company’s Edgar page using this link:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/829325/000182912622008282/spyrinc_10k.htm

SPYR, Inc. encourages those interested in investing in the Company to rely solely on information included in its authorized press releases and with its filings and disclosures made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available on the SEC's website and on the Company’s website). All press releases issued by the Company are reviewed by outside securities counsel and confirmed by the Company for factual accuracy.

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets and also through its subsidiary GeoTraq develops and manufactures fully self-contained, ultra-small mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: tracker modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and sensor modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

We have a vision for a simple, smart, connected world. We empower that vision through our self-contained, fully integrated mobile IoT modules. Our modules are designed with a small plug-and-play form factor for easy attachment of antenna, battery and sensors. Combined with low-cost connectivity, GeoTraq creates real ROI for all customers.

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

