VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) ( VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”).



The Company announced on April 29, 2022 that it had applied for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company’s audited annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (the “Annual Filings”) would not be filed by the applicable filing deadline of May 2, 2022 (the “Default Announcement”). The Company announced that the MCTO was issued on May 4, 2022. The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

Preparation of the Annual Filings has also impacted the timely completion of the Company’s interim financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (the “Interim Filings”). The completion of the Interim Filings is dependent on the results contained in the Annual Filings, and, accordingly, the Company will not be able to file the Interim Filings by the reporting deadline of May 30, 2022.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings and Interim Filings as soon as possible, and anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Filings on or before June 3, 2022 and Interim Filings on or before June 6, 2022.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement, other than as described herein: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX ( VSQTF, Financial).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

