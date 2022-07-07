Vigilant Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 572 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were UNH(3.69%), AAPL(3.61%), and MSFT(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vigilant Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SIVB by 34,298 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472.45.

On 07/07/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $407.23 per share and a market cap of $23.97Bil. The stock has returned -25.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC bought 78,563 shares of NYSE:IQV for a total holding of 78,611. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.38.

On 07/07/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $216 per share and a market cap of $40.88Bil. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC bought 97,309 shares of NAS:VRSK for a total holding of 109,849. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.93.

On 07/07/2022, Verisk Analytics Inc traded for a price of $178.12 per share and a market cap of $28.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verisk Analytics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-book ratio of 10.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 9.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC bought 120,257 shares of NAS:TXG for a total holding of 197,440. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.25.

On 07/07/2022, 10x Genomics Inc traded for a price of $49.58 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -74.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 10x Genomics Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -97.27 and a price-sales ratio of 11.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 23,601 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.01.

On 07/07/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $159.39 per share and a market cap of $45.53Bil. The stock has returned -22.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

