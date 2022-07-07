TOKYO, July 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Australia today announced acquisition plans for Asia-Pacific region's largest independent ServiceNow-specialist, Enable Professional Services. This acquisition continues our approach of using M&A as a tool to support Fujitsu's growth ambitions. Prior to this, Fujitsu Australia acquired data and AI-consultancy, Versor, and Microsoft-specialist, oobe. Enable Professional Services will operate as a stand-alone Fujitsu company for the foreseeable future, under the continued leadership of Bruce Hara. It will be re-branded 'Enable, a Fujitsu company'.



With the acquisition of Enable Professional Services, Fujitsu will gain market-leading and award-winning expertise and experience to deliver ServiceNow advisory, consulting, and delivery services for customers across the region. The company's ServiceNow capabilities and digital transformation specialist skills directly support Fujitsu's portfolio transformation and will bolster future offerings for "Business Applications," one of seven Key Focus Areas (KFAs) under Fujitsu's new global Uvance business brand. Enable Professional Services currently operates in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, and India.



Nicholas Fraser, in charge of Strategic Growth & Investments at Fujitsu Limited commented: "M&A helps realize Fujitsu's ambition of becoming a global leading DX services player. We look for opportunities that will help Fujitsu gain differentiation in digital technologies including AI, cybersecurity, or analytics, and build world-class capabilities to engage clients in business transformative discussions. Our investments also accelerate the realization of our Uvance vision. Our planned acquisition of Enable Professional Services represents an important milestone on this journey."



Award winning capabilities to accelerate digital transformation



Founded in 2014, Enable Professional Services is an award winning ServiceNow Elite partner that builds and implements industry-leading solutions that improve the customer and employee experience, enabling businesses to create value at speed. Through its end-to-end ServiceNow offerings delivered through specialist thought-leading practices, innovative proprietary solutions, and strong people-first culture, Enable Professional Services is leading the way in accelerating digital transformation in the region. The company was distinguished with four ServiceNow awards this year including Asia Pacific and Japan Elite Partner of the Year 2022, an award it has earned in the past three consecutive years for achieving overall excellence in certifications, customer satisfaction and ServiceNow pipeline growth.



Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and Vice Head of Global Solution Business Group, Fujitsu Limited commented, "We are very excited by the prospect of welcoming Enable Professional Services to the Fujitsu Group. Enable Professional Services' capabilities in co-creating value in tandem with Fujitsu's service integration expertise and advanced technologies will play an important role in accelerating our strategy for Business Applications.



Fujitsu's vision for Uvance centers on building new possibilities by connecting people, technology and ideas, creating a more sustainable world where anyone can advance their dreams. I am confident that this move will set us on a path to make this vision a reality."



Graeme Beardsell, Executive Vice President and CEO, Fujitsu Asia-Pacific, said, "I am delighted that Fujitsu is investing in the growth of Australian technology companies and helping them to expand on a global scale.



I look forward to welcoming Enable Professional Services into the Fujitsu family. Enable Professional Services is an impressive force in the market, demonstrating the value and depth of thinking and experience it has to offer for customers on the ServiceNow platform. Together, Fujitsu and Enable Professional Services will accelerate our customers' digital transformations, delivered through our combined deep-industry experience and specialist teams."



From an industry perspective, this acquisition will accelerate Fujitsu's experience, depth, and customer base in multiple industries including manufacturing, financial services and telecommunications. The acquisition will actively stimulate growth opportunities for Enable Professional Services' current capabilities into both the local and global markets and provide industry-leading differentiation in ServiceNow services for current Fujitsu customers in Asia-Pacific.



Bruce Hara, Chief Executive Officer, Enable Professional Services said, "Enable has always looked for chances to make life better for our customers and for our team. Joining Fujitsu ticks both these boxes, offering us new markets and geographies, and significant scale. With these opportunities, we know we can drive even greater market impact. So the future is exciting, and we're ready to showcase to the world what we can do as a Fujitsu company."



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (USD32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.



About Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand



Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand is a leading service provider of business, information technology and communications solutions. We partner with our customers to consult, design, build, operate and support business solutions. From strategic consulting to application and infrastructure solutions and services, Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand have earned a reputation as the single supplier of choice for leading corporate and government organisations. Fujitsu Australia Limited and Fujitsu New Zealand Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702). See www.fujitsu.com/au.



About Enable Professional Services



Enable Professional Services is an award winning Elite ServiceNow partner with a vision to create opportunities for its teams and customers to do things they've never done before. Enable is a pure-play ServiceNow consultancy, 100% dedicated to the delivery of ServiceNow advisory, consulting and delivery services. With more than 350 consultants and 950+ certifications, Enable are the most qualified, certified and capable ServiceNow partner in the APJ region. Enable have dedicated practices of certified and experienced business consultants across Customer Service Experience, IT Transformation, Employee Service Experience and Integrated Risk Management. Our Principal Consultants and experienced consulting team bring many years of experience in enterprise service management across all modules including HR, GRC, SecOps, CSM, ITOM, ITBM and ITSM. See www.enableps.com.



Source: Fujitsu Ltd



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.







