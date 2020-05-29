PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased PEGA common stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 18, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Pegasystems Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor; (2) defendants' product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company's CEO; (4) the Company's CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company's written Code of Conduct, including its express prohibition on "stealing" confidential information from a competitor and "misrepresenting your identity in hopes of obtaining confidential information"; (5) the Company was "unable to reasonably estimate damages" in the lawsuit filed by Appian as a result of the foregoing misconduct (the "Appian Litigation"); and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about PEGA's business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

