VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the 2022 Environmental Excellence Award from the State of Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on June 22, 2022, from Chris D. Hansen, Board Chairman. The award acknowledges the Company’s innovative use of GIS, LIDAR and other technology in reclamation efforts at its Goldstrike Oxide Gold Property in southwestern Utah.



Gerald Heston, Environmental and GIS Manager, made a formal presentation to the Board of the State of Utah, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on April 27th and received the award on behalf of Pilot Goldstrike, Inc.

Liberty Gold’s innovative use of GIS and other technology to track exploration build and reclamation goes above and beyond industry standards and state regulations. Extensive GIS and 3D modeling tools help us plan out our projects, make efficient use of resources, minimize disturbance, and avoid environmental problems. The processes of exploration and reclamation operate in sync with each other and include returning slope topography to its natural state and re-seeding and replanting in line with appropriate plant species on each project. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining is recommending that other operators use Liberty Gold’s model for their work.

Pete Shabestari, Vice President of Operations, Great Basin Manger, stated, “Gerald has been instrumental in going above and beyond in his innovative use of GIS and mapping to track in the reclamation process at the Goldstrike Oxide Gold Deposit in Washington County, Utah. The entire team thanks you for your commitment, dedication, and leadership in environmental stewardship.”

Jon Gilligan, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Liberty Gold’s reclamation efforts and outcomes are unique in the Great Basin. We reclaim land we have disturbed through exploration as quickly as possible, ensuring the ground is returned to its original state or better. Gerald was instrumental in developing our GIS system to track these activities and provide full transparency to the authorities. As a Great Basin oxide gold exploration and development company we are proud of our environmental record and see this as another step in our evolving ESG journey.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

