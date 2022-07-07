PR Newswire

iFIT, a leader in interactive fitness hardware, software, and subscription content, announced today that Dale R. Gerard has joined iFIT as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Gerard comes to iFIT with more than 25 years of finance, treasury, and operational experience with significant consumer technology and subscription services experience after spending the last 12 years at Vivint, a publicly-traded (NYSE: VVNT), leading smart home platform, serving most recently as its Chief Financial Officer. As Vivint's CFO, for the last three years, Mr. Gerard was integral in successfully taking the company public in January 2020.

Mr. Gerard currently serves on the board of M-3 Brigade Acquisition II Corporation, a publicly-traded SPAC. In October 2021, he won an award of excellence from CFO Monthly, and in June 2021, won CXO of the year from Utah Business. He has been a resident of Utah for the last [12] years. A native of Indiana, Mr. Gerard is a graduate of the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Master's in Business Administration.

"I am eager to join the leader in connected fitness that owns a collection of some of the most reputable and historic brands in fitness - iFIT, NordicTrack, and ProForm. I am thrilled to support the Company as it seeks to deliver an unparallel iFIT member experience and brings to market the most advanced fitness hardware in the industry.," Gerard said.

Marc Magliacano, iFIT Board of Director and a Managing Partner at L Catterton, said, "We are excited and privileged to announce the hiring of Dale R. Gerard. Dale has exceptional experience and passion to help iFIT reach its full potential. As we embark on the next chapter at iFIT, Dale will be instrumental in championing critical initiatives to deliver to our members and customers substantial value, enlightening experience, and proven results."



iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of over 7.7 million members in over 120 countries. iFIT's industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Sweat®, Freemotion®, Weider® and 29029® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across the industry's broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the health and well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

