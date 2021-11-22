PR Newswire

Exceeding 15 competencies and designations for cloud security

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Service (AWS) Healthcare Competency status. This accreditation adds to Trend Micro's more than 15 AWS competencies and designations for its cloud security solutions.

As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Trend Micro offers simple and comprehensive security solutions specially designed to meet the needs of companies using AWS.

Critical healthcare operations and the continuous care of patients all depend on the security of highly sensitive personal data. According to Forrester Research, "Healthcare organizations must fortify security now and continuously improve it moving forward. Ransomware, insider threats, bad bots, DDoS attacks, and spear-phishing emails targeting HCOs have wreaked havoc on an already overburdened healthcare system1."

"XSOLIS provides data automation, transparency, and objective insights to our connected network of providers and payers. Ensuring the secure exchange of data for our customers is our utmost priority," said Zach Evans, chief technology officer at XSOLIS. "By leveraging Trend Micro managed services, we have improved our security posture and meet compliance with ease, allowing us to focus on our mission of accelerating data-driven decision making and collaboration to create a more efficient healthcare system."

Trend Micro has also added the latest AWS DevOps Competency, and averages more than 10 design wins a year, which is a testament to the value Trend Micro has created for customers.

"Technology innovation is in our DNA. This latest designation is another proof point of our successful business transformation as a platform-based cybersecurity provider," said Mike Milner, vice president of cloud technology at Trend Micro. "As we continue to expand into new business verticals, a strong relationship with AWS allows us to broaden our customer base and jointly create a secure cloud environment."

AWS Healthcare Competency recognizes partners with proven customer success and technical skills in their respective categories.

To learn more about our inclusion as an AWS Partner for the healthcare segment, please visit www.trendmicro.com/aws.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com .

