Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

1 minutes ago
LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security

Ticker

Dividend per Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Common

ATCO

$0.125000

April 1, 2022 –June 30, 2022

July 20,

2022

August 1,

2022

Series D
Preferred

ATCO PD

$0.496875

April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022

July 29,

2022

August 1,

2022

Series H
Preferred

ATCO PH

$0.492188

April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022

July 29,

2022

August 1,

2022

Series I
Preferred

ATCO PI

$0.500000

April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022

July 29,

2022

August 1,

2022

Series J
Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022

July 29,

2022

August 1,

2022

This is the 68th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-301582016.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

