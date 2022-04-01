PR Newswire

LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125000 April 1, 2022 –June 30, 2022 July 20, 2022 August 1, 2022 Series D

Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 August 1, 2022 Series H

Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 August 1, 2022 Series I

Preferred ATCO PI $0.500000 April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 August 1, 2022 Series J

Preferred N/A $0.437500 April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 August 1, 2022

This is the 68th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

