LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022
LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per Share
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Common
ATCO
$0.125000
April 1, 2022 –June 30, 2022
July 20,
2022
August 1,
2022
Series D
ATCO PD
$0.496875
April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022
July 29,
2022
August 1,
2022
Series H
ATCO PH
$0.492188
April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022
July 29,
2022
August 1,
2022
Series I
ATCO PI
$0.500000
April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022
July 29,
2022
August 1,
2022
Series J
N/A
$0.437500
April 30, 2022 – July 29, 2022
July 29,
2022
August 1,
2022
This is the 68th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-301582016.html
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
