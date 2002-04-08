BOTHELL, Wash., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of renowned leaders in neurology and neurodegenerative disease research – Drs. John Olichney, Anton Porsteinsson, Marwan Sabbagh, Lon Schneider, Pierre Tairot and Paul Winner. The SAB, chaired by Athira Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hans Moebius, will offer expert scientific and clinical perspectives to guide the ongoing development of Athira’s pipeline of novel, small molecule compounds.

“Our advisory board includes experts with extensive experience in neurology research and clinical investigations at prestigious national institutions. Each member has hands-on, direct experience with neurodegenerative disease patients and understands the need and urgency to develop new and innovative treatments,” said Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Athira Pharma. “The input from our SAB will be invaluable to Athira as we continue to advance our robust pipeline of novel, small molecule compounds for the treatment of neurological diseases.”

Athira’s SAB members are:

John Olichney, M.D., Professor of Neurology at the University of California, Davis, is an internationally recognized Alzheimer’s disease and dementia researcher with expertise in electrophysiology. He directs the Cognitive Electrophysiology and Neuroimaging Lab at the Center for Mind and Brain and the Clinical Trials Unit of the UC Davis ADRC.

Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., The William B. and Sheila Konar Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, Neuroscience, and Medicine and the Director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer’s Disease Care, Research and Education Program in Rochester, N.Y., is a renowned investigator for Alzheimer’s disease prevention and treatment clinical trials.

Marwan Sabbagh, M.D., Professor of Neurology in the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona is an established investigator for Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials and is currently the editor-in-chief of Neurology and Therapy.

Lon Schneider, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Gerontology at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, and the Della Martin Chair in Psychiatry and Neuroscience.

Pierre Tariot, M.D., Director of the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix, Arizona and Research Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, is an experienced clinician, researcher, and leader with a special emphasis on design and implementation of clinical trials.

Paul Winner, D.O., FAAN, Senior Director of Premiere Research Institute, Director of Palm Beach Memory Disorder Center, Clinical Professor of Neurology Nova Southeastern University Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

