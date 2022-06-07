IRVINE, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. ( LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that its Open-Q™ Micro SOM (μSOM), Development Kit and Engineering Services were utilized by EchoNous in the development of Kosmos, the first AI-assisted handheld ultrasound device.



“Lantronix’s Open-Q μSOM delivers the best performance for the cost. Nothing compares to its processing power for small, AI-assisted devices such as the Kosmos handheld ultrasound device,” said Niko Pagoulatos, chief technology officer for EchoNous. “The Lantronix Engineering Services team was integral to the successful development of Kosmos. They met all the engineering challenges while reducing costs and significantly cutting the time to market.”

Case Study Overview

With the support of Lantronix’s Engineering Services team and its Open-Q μSOM and Development Kit, EchoNous’s Kosmos was designed to increase diagnostic confidence at the bedside, enabling clinicians to perform heart, lung and abdominal assessments in just minutes. Its evolving AI platform is based on innovative, deep-learning techniques that solve everyday problems in healthcare.

Challenge: Create AI-Powered Portable Ultrasound Device

EchoNous was challenged to create a portable, tablet-based ultrasound device to give clinicians the ability to instantly perform ultrasound tests on patients and receive immediate results. In addition, the device needed to incorporate AI-based, deep-learning techniques to stay at the forefront of healthcare.

Challenges of creating a tablet-based ultrasound device included:



Enable high-resolution ultrasound imaging capability

Ensure high-fidelity digital auscultation and integrated ECG

Meet the demand for high-power performance

Empower AI-based, deep-learning techniques

Solution: Open-Q Micro SOM, Development Kit and Engineering Services

Working with the North American-based Lantronix Engineering Services team, EchoNous was able to develop the Kosmos portable medical ultrasound device. Lantronix’s Open-Q μSOM and Development Kit provided the basis for the device’s development while the Lantronix Engineering Services team provided high-level expertise on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® CPU, on which the Lantronix solution is based.

Results: Creation of the First AI-Assisted, Tablet-Based Ultrasound Device

With the creation of Kosmos, Lantronix supported EchoNous in developing the first AI-assisted, tablet-based ultrasound device. Together, the team created a powerful handheld ultrasound device with synchronized ultrasound, digital auscultation, ECG testing and proprietary software that enables data to be sent from the ultrasound wand to the table.

With the power of a PC, Kosmos meets extremely high processing-power demands, providing up to eight hours of power for true portability. Its AI platform enables deep-learning techniques that enable it to evolve to solve everyday problems in healthcare.

Benefits include:

Earlier target launch date

High-level engineering support

Low cost with high performance

Affordable development tools and resources

Lantronix Open-Q Micro SOMs and Development Kits

Lantronix’s Open-Q μSOMs are a series of powerful, ultra-compact (50mm x 25mm), production-ready SOMs that are ideal for product development, including artificial intelligence, advanced 3-D graphics, lifelike VR and AR experiences, advanced machine- learning technology and the ultimate in photography and videography. They are powered by the top-tier Qualcomm processors. Lantronix’s Open-Q μSOM Development Kits deliver a cost- effective, high-performance, exposed board platform powered by the top-tier Qualcomm processors on an ultra-small μSOM form factor.

About Lantronix Engineering Services

Lantronix Engineering Services offers a full range of production-ready Edge AI computing solutions, including multi-disciplinary engineering services. Its experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices. From fixed-cost turnkey product development to augmenting design teams on complex projects, the Lantronix Engineering Services team helps its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market.

About EchoNous

Founded in 2016, EchoNous develops industry-leading, intelligent point of care ultrasound (POCUS) tools that help medical professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. For more information, visit www.echonous.com

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates.

