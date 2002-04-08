LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with experiential and digital marketing agency Innovative Group to support new client programs built upon the Versus XEO platform.



Versus will be working with Innovative Group’s newly formed Innovative New Media division to support the agency’s client portfolio, which include consumer packaged goods companies, retailers, spirits, professional sports teams, and automotive clients. Versus’ technology will bring to market Innovative’s OmniXP, enabling them to provide exclusive, unique experiences to clients, customers, and fans alike. OmniXP will be powered by Versus’ XEO Platform, a second screen gamified rewards platform currently leveraged by professional sports teams in the NFL, NHL, MLS, NBA and more.

“We are excited to partner with Innovative Group and very proud that our XEO Engagement Platform will power their new OmniXP experience in future client activations,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “Versus is a world leader in audience engagement and has significant expertise in adding interactivity and rewards to a broad range of content. Experiential marketing agencies like Innovative Group are on the leading edge of dynamic, creative, and engaging activations that meet their clients’ marketing objectives. We are thrilled that Innovative Group recognizes the value that the XEO Platform can provide their clients, enabling them to provide prizes and rewards to their customers, fans and viewers.”

“Innovative New Media is excited to partner with Versus Systems to offer a transformational omni-channel platform to clients that not only drives awareness, revenue and engagement, but also provides real value to those client’s customers, fans and followers,” said Michael Saks, Chief Development Officer at Innovative Group.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About Innovative New Media

Innovative New Media, LLC. builds brand identity, customer engagement and increased revenue as well as enhance the digital creative and effectiveness of brands, by mainly focusing on customer interactions rather than just the consumption of digital media and marketing. Our clients range from national consumer brands, international sports and entertainment companies as well as major global events. For more information, please feel free to visit www.innovativegroup.agency.

