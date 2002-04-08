VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) today announced details of the Company’s upcoming annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and investor presentation to be held subsequent to the Meeting at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Annual General Meeting Formalities

Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must pre-register with Ronan Sabo-Walsh at [email protected] by 9:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Access to the Meeting will only be available to those who pre-register by the deadline. No management presentation will be made at the Meeting, but one will be made following the Meeting (see below).

Management Presentation Details

The management presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. PDT and will be accessible to the public via a live presentation link (details provided below).

Management Presentation Details* Date and time: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 4:30 p.m. PDT (subsequent to the Meeting) Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82375871646 Webinar ID: 823 7587 1646 Canadian dial-in: +1-587-328-1099 / +1-647-374-4685 / +1-647-558-0588 / +1-778-907-2071 / +1-780-666-0144 / +1-204-272-7920 / +1-438-809-7799 US dial-in: +1-253-215-8782 / +1-346-248-7799 / +1-669-900-6833 / +1-301-715-8592 / +1-312-626-6799 / +1-929-205-6099 Australian dial-in: +61-8-7150-1149 / +61-2-8015-6011 / +61-3-7018-2005 / +61-7-3185-3730 / +61-8-6119-3900 International numbers: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkbYveQxI

*Please note that you may be required to download Zoom software prior to joining the management presentation. Please allow sufficient time to do so.

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at [email protected] or +1-416-543-3120.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“ Michael Spreadborough ”

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO