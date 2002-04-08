NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced the initiation of an Energy Performance Contracting program for Greene County, Pennsylvania. Creating $2.9 million in projected energy and operating cost savings over a twenty-year period, ABM’s custom solution empowers Greene County to improve indoor air quality for county employees and community members across multiple facilities.



“Keeping indoor air safer now demands more of ventilation systems, while there are also sustainability goals to achieve and community resources to preserve,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “Our energy projects take the competition out of the equation to meet multiple demands together: reducing energy use, cutting operating costs, and prioritizing indoor air quality.”

In addition to energy savings and operational cost reductions for eight Greene County facilities from improved lighting, HVAC, and water conservation upgrades, the project provides Needlepoint Bi-polar Ionization equipment, a pathogen, and particle control measure, for multiple county offices, the county jail, and courthouse. The project also addresses roofing improvements and upgrades to building automation and controls.

ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program enables local governments and others, such as schools and federal agencies, to invest in critical facility needs like air quality, infrastructure, and sustainability goals. The program is designed to drive costs out of a facility’s operating budget, redirecting savings to fund mission critical facility needs. This video outlines how ABM provides custom technical and financial solutions for government facilities without upfront costs or tax increases.

“It’s not just about one pandemic, it’s about better use of our community’s resources going forward,” said Mike Belding, Chairman of the Greene County Board of Commissioners. “We’re using less energy, increasing systems’ reliability, saving precious financial resources, and keeping the air healthier for community members and county employees using those spaces every day. This is a twenty-year capital projects improvement and maintenance program guaranteed to save county taxpayers money through the life of the program.”

ABM is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, entertainment venues, and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and other international locations.

