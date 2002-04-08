MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI) introduces the KVH ONE™ hybrid network and groundbreaking TracNet™ terminals for fast, reliable connectivity at sea and at the dock. The TracNet H30, H60, and H90 terminals feature satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi technology under one dome, with intelligent, automatic switching based on availability, cost, and quality of data connection to continually deliver the best performance.



The KVH ONE network includes 276 million sq. km (106+ million sq. miles) of satellite coverage using KVH’s global, layered HTS network, powered by Intelsat. The network offers VSAT speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up). Subscribers also enjoy integrated support for 5G/LTE cellular service in 150+ countries as well as the flexibility to add user-supplied SIM cards for local service. Plus, TracNet terminals can connect to shore-based Wi-Fi networks using the integrated Wi-Fi bridge for additional speed and cost-saving benefits.

“With the TracNet terminals and the KVH ONE hybrid network, we continue our legacy of disrupting the maritime market with game-changing innovations. Today, we are introducing a new standard for integration, convenience, speed, and affordability for commercial seafarers and leisure boaters worldwide,” says Brent Bruun, KVH’s President and CEO. “Together, KVH ONE and the groundbreaking TracNet H-series terminals are the first to offer a fully integrated hybrid maritime solution of this type. We believe that they will deliver the best possible connectivity performance for nearly all types of vessels, even in rough seas or at high speeds.”

The TracNet product line features three terminals: the ultra-compact 37 cm TracNet H30, the compact 60 cm TracNet H60, and the 1-meter TracNet H90. All TracNet terminals feature tuned reflectors, multi-axis stabilization, stabilized skew, digital IMUs, and a commercial-grade rotary joint with continuous azimuth for outstanding reception, improved signal efficiency, and high-performance tracking for fast boats and rough seas. The single-cable design and AC and DC power options make installation easy.

All TracNet terminals will initially ship with the 1U high, rack-mountable, AC-powered KVH TracNet Hub+. The Hub+ features a versatile touchscreen GUI, AC power, a built-in Wi-Fi router and ethernet ports, two VoIP lines, user-supplied SIM access, and storage for KVH Link content. The compact, wall-mountable, DC-powered TracNet Hub is expected to be commercially available for the TracNet H30 and H60 terminals later in 2022.

KVH offers a range of affordable KVH ONE airtime plans. TracNet H30 offers the option of high-speed plans with unlimited use or lower cost, high-speed metered plans. The TracNet H60 and H90 also offer the same high-speed options plus a separate unlimited use channel. Airtime plans are month-to-month contracts with flexible suspension policies to satisfy the needs of boaters and charters who may only use their boats part of the year or commercial vessel operators whose work is seasonal. TracNet users enjoy secure, versatile network, terminal, and data controls through the KVH Manager suite of tools along with the new KVH Connect app for iOS® and Android™.



KVH ONE and the TracNet terminals also support an array of value-added services, including KVH Elite™, an unlimited streaming service for yachts, and KVH Link, KVH’s exclusive commercial maritime crew wellbeing and operational content service (expected to be available to commercial vessels and fleets later in 2022).

“The KVH ONE and TracNet combination offer a new level of flexibility and consistent, affordable communications for leisure and commercial users,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s Executive Vice President of Mobile Connectivity. “KVH has simplified installation and reduced costs for customers by consolidating three communication devices into one dome while designing terminals as much as 51% lighter than leading competing terminals. Users will benefit from the convenience of a single invoice and can take advantage of the hybrid design to maximize speeds and minimize costs at the dock, underway, and offshore.”

TracNet terminals also reflect KVH’s commitment to cybersecurity with integrated, terminal-level protections plus KVH’s multi-level network cybersecurity program. For users seeking an additional layer of protection, TracNet terminals will also be available with an optional, enterprise-grade cybersecurity upgrade via the Fortinet UTM subscription (expected to be available later in 2022) and a Fortigate Firewall belowdeck unit. In addition, KVH ONE and TracNet will support KVH’s new cloud-based email service.

Note to Editors: For more information about TracNet H30, H60, H90 and the KVH ONE network, please visit kvh.com/one. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding our product development goals, expected dates of product availability, expected data speeds over our network, expected benefits to KVH customers, expected pricing of our new service and the expected level of coverage availability. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise during the launch of the new system; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; unanticipated technical, legal and regulatory delays with the launch of the new product; and competition for satellite capacity, which over time could increase our costs and decrease service availability. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, https://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracNet, KVH Elite, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. mini-VSAT Broadband" is a service mark of KVH Industries, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jill Connors

Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 851 3824

[email protected]