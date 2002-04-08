GLYFADA, Greece, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) ( SHIP) reported today the delivery of the recently-announced Capesize vessel acquisition, M/V Honorship, and the simultaneous commencement of its period employment. Moreover, Seanergy successfully concluded a new sustainability-linked loan for the M/V Honorship and a new loan facility for the 2010-built M/V Dukeship.

Delivery & Time-charter (“T/C”) of the M/V Honorship

As recently announced, the 180,000 deadweight-ton, Japanese-built M/V Honorship has been delivered to the Company and immediately commenced its T/C with NYK Line. The T/C has a duration of about 20 to 24 months and the daily hire is based at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”). The Company has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a period of 2 to 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize freight futures (“FFA”) and by applying the same premium. The acquisition of the vessel was financed with cash on hand and proceeds from new loan facilities discussed below.

Sustainability-linked facility for the M/V Honorship

The Company has concluded a second sustainability-linked senior credit facility with a major European bank by upsizing and refinancing the existing loan secured by the M/V Worldship at improved terms. The new sustainability-linked loan facility of $38 million is secured by the M/V Worldship and the newly acquired vessel M/V Honorship.

The $38 million principal will amortize over a five-year term through quarterly instalments averaging $1.08 million and a $16.5 million final balloon payment at maturity. The interest rate is 3.00% plus LIBOR per annum and can be further reduced based on certain emission reduction thresholds.

Financing facility of the M/V Dukeship

In addition, Seanergy concluded a senior loan facility with a major European bank and one of its existing lenders secured by the M/V Dukeship. The $21.0 million loan bears interest rate of 2.95% plus SOFR per annum, has a four-year term and will be repaid through 16 quarterly instalments averaging $0.625 million and a $11 million final balloon payment at maturity.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are very pleased with the prompt delivery of our 18th Capesize vessel, which improves the average age and the operating premium of our fleet. The M/V Honorship already commenced its period employment with one of our close partners.

“Our fleet remains 100% under period employment, with the vast majority on index-linked T/Cs and most of them accompanied by the option to convert to fixed rates.

“Moreover, the ability to conclude two new facilities with the Company’s existing creditors at more favorable terms attests to their confidence in Seanergy and its prospects.

“Finally, we have expanded our sustainability-linked loan portfolio, reiterating our commitment to our ESG agenda.”

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company's operating fleet consists of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of approximately 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,020,012 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

