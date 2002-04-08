NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services, announced today that the series In the Vault has garnered over 3.4 million views since its premiere June 1, making it one of the most-watched new shows on Crackle.



The eight-part thriller series starring Audrey Whitby, Claudia Lee, Anthony Granaderos, and Sydney Sweeney follows students at Woodlawn College, where a co-ed is killed at a campus party. The series focuses on the murdered student’s surviving dorm hallmates. Each individual possesses their own secret that may or may not serve as a motive for the dark deed that has taken place. No one is safe from the suspicions of others as each episode spotlights a different student as they move from being the protagonist one week to a suspect the next.

“We are so excited to see our audience responding to the fun nail-biting edge-of-your-seat thrill-fest that is In the Vault,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. “We thought this series would be a big hit, but the strong word of mouth and social buzz our fans are giving it exceeds even our wildest expectations.”

Season two of the show will premiere as a Crackle Original later this year, with exciting new cast members joining the student body of Woodlawn College. The plot thickens as the students continue to dig into the mystery of the previous season while fresh intrigue cries out from under the very ground on which they stand.

Crackle Plus’ recent releases include the exclusive scripted series Les Norton, which stars Alexander Bertram and Rebel Wilson, the suspense thriller Blast, Inside the Black Box, hosted by Joe Morton, the sketch comedy series Funny Girls, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Crackle Plus also recently announced season three of the multi-award-winning series Going From Broke.

The Crackle Plus streaming service is currently distributed through 85 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktop at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 110 touchpoints.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad- supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022. On May 10, 2022, the Company entered into a merger agreement to acquire Redbox Entertainment, Inc. We refer you to the presentation filed as Exhibit 99.2 under cover of a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on May 22, 2022 for information regarding the proposed business acquisition transaction. If the proposed business acquisition is consummated, in addition to the risks noted above, we also face the risks detailed in Redbox’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

